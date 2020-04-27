Mr. Billy Mills Jr., 39, of Cannon, passed away Wednesday afternoon, April 22, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville.  He was the son of Billie Mills Sr. and the late Jackie Marie McCormick Rayburn.

A private family funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Monday, April 27.  He was laid to rest in the Eversole Cemetery.  knoxfuneralhome.com

