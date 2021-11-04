Barbourville, Ky. – Billy Smith, 80, of Goodin Branch, (Bimble) Kentucky was born February 5, 1941, in Fount, Kentucky and departed this life on October 30, 2021. Billy was the son of Arthur Smith and Reathy Childres Smith. On December 26, 1962, Billy united in marriage to Edna Annetta Goodin and together they raised two sons, John and Jason. Billy worked in construction in Detroit, Michigan, before accepting a position at Walnut Hall Horse Farm in Lexington, where for 32 years, he was a horseman in charge of overseeing the yearlings. He retired in 1992. Billy, accepted Jesus Christ as his savior on December 20, 1998 and was baptized on January 3, 1999. He remained an active member of the New Bethel Baptist Church in Cranes Nest, throughout the remainder of his life.
In his spare time, Billy enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to yard sales, flea markets and car shows, and watching University of Kentucky football and basketball. He was devoted to caring for his home, for his family and for members of his church community.
In addition to his parents, Arthur Smith and Reathy Childres Smith, Billy was preceded in death by six brothers: Earl Dean Smith, Jr., John H. Smith, Harold Smith, Burchell Smith, Lewis Smith, and Melvin Smith; by one sister, Thelma Merida; by one brother-in-law, Curtis Merida; and by one granddaughter, Michelle Smith.
Billy is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years Edna (Annetta) Goodin Smith and by two sons, John Clarence Smith and Jason Billy Smith, all of Bimble, Kentucky. Two sisters also survive Billy: Artie Mae Smith Stacy (Reverend J.C. Stacy) of Louisville, and Alta Grubb of Big Rapids, Michigan. Two cherished grandchildren, Crystal Gail Smith Cobb of London, Kentucky, and Johnathon Witt of Smithville, Virginia, eleven great-grandchildren, and a very special niece, Melanie Shouse (David) of Lexington, Kentucky as well as a host of many other relatives and friends are also left behind to mourn his passing and will miss him dearly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.