Billy Wayne Broughton, 65, of Barbourville, passed away Friday morning, April 30, 2021 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. He was the son of the late Cecil and Beatrice Hammons Broughton born on August 20, 1955 in Dayton, OH.
Billy was a landscaper and of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed fishing, hiking, talking with family and friends and never met a stranger.
On June 28, 2008, he united in marriage with Betty Frederick in Barbourville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Billy Jason Broughton and three sisters, Beatrice Derhonda Fry, Shirley Diana Woodlee and an infant sister, Wanda Lou Broughton.
Survivors include his loving wife, Betty Broughton of Barbourville; three children, Jodi Bargo and husband, Rev. Aaron, of London, Summer Broughton of Corbin and Michael Manley and wife, Kenya, of Mt. Sterling; step-children, Misty Grant and Robert Williams both of Barbourville and Joe Williams of Richmond; three sisters, Geneva Brown and husband, Bill, of Florence, Brenda Queen and husband, Joe, of Morgantown, GA and Cecilene Kunkel of Barbourville; a brother, Harold Broughton and wife, Sheila, of Barbourville; 19 grandchildren, Elijah Broughton, Zoey and Ivy Bargo, Lincoln and Kennedy Baker, Reagan Saylor, Temperance Walker, Tave and Calix Manley, Isaiah, Joshua, Jeremiah, Jonah and Jaxon Grant, Cameron, Damien, Raelyn and Phoebe Williams and Halee Estes; aunts and uncles, Cora and Charles Harp, Joyce and Rev. Dennis Chesnut and Freddie Hammons; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Tuesday, May 4 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Aaron Bargo and Rev. Dennis Chesnut officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Jonathan Broughton, Jerry Michael Kunkel, Gary Michael Fry, Adam Broughton, Shawn Wilburn and Billy Brown.
Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
