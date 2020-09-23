A Knox County man is in custody after the Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic call last Tuesday night.
When deputies arrived, they encountered the victim who claimed she’d been hit in the face several times. Inside the home they found Randy Gray, 42, trying to hide beside a bed. He was placed under arrest and it was discovered he had active warrants for Knox and Laurel Counties.
Gray bust his daughter's eye and continually harassed her on July 24 according to the Knox County warrant. The victim in this case asked Gray to leave several times but Gray continued to come onto the property. The victim then told Gray if he did not leave they would have him arrested for trespassing. After this, Gray said he would burn down the house and car.
The Laurel County warrant stems from July 5. The complaint states that Gray took the affiant’s 65-inch television and pawned it at Gary’s Pawn Shop without permission. The victim was incarcerated at the time, the TV was valued over $500.
Gray faces charges of fourth degree assault, theft $500 to $10,000, third degree terroristic threatening, third degree criminal trespassing, and contempt of court; he is set to appear in court on September 29. Gray is held on a total bond of $3,843 but is not allowed a bond on the terroristic threatening charge.
