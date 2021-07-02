Between the Pandemic and my health, I've found myself at home more and time to slow down and ponder. We are all basically an old patchwork quilt. I know that sounds crazy when said aloud, but hear me out. Ya see, in almost everything we do, it's because someone impacted us good or bad. They left a mark on us, and it became a part of our quilt, patching together who we are today stitch by stitch.
I don't mind divulging some of the weird tapistry or code that I now am. For example, when personally giving someone a birthday card, my mom always dates the card top right hand corner, as if it were her personal stamp. Now I do the same. My dad was adamant that all his shirts had to have 2 pockets or he couldn't wear them, you needed a means to carry the necessities he declared. As an adult, I can only wear pants if they have pockets, absolutely no exceptions, because I'm not really a purse woman. Certainly not lastly, but definitely on my list is that I do not own a single article of clothing that is yellow! In third grade, my favorite teacher, which I thought was exceptionally beautiful asked me was I sick in front of the class. I replied no. She looked at me strangely and said well, maybe it's that color yellow on you, don't ever wear it again you look very ill with it. I already struggled to correctly pronounce yellow at the time, and I decided after that adios yellow shirt!
All the things we do, is somehow due to a lasting impression placed on us by someone else-even cooking. I'm sure we all have recipes that we desperately try to recreate as good as the person that shared them with them. Biscuits, like quilts, are carefully mixed together and rarely ever alike. This biscuit recipe is a different take than the usual one, and I hope you enjoy. If you have a recipe that you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
3 Ingredient Biscuit Muffins
Ingredients:
2 c. self rising flour
1 c. milk
4 tbsp mayo
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray mufgin tin with non stick cooking spray. Spoon mixture into muffin wells. Bake 20-25 mins until lightly golden. Serve warm.
