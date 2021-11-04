Bishop Ronald E. Smith, age 79, husband of Dr. Rubie Cook Smith of Springfield Drive, Corbin, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday morning at his residence.
He was the father of Ronda Smith Caudillo and husband, Ron of Davenport, Iowa, Dr. Randy A. Smith and wife, Sheila of Monroe, Ohio, Rev. Rick D. Smith and wife, Carolyn of Chattanooga, Tennessee and Dr. Ronnie E. Smith and wife, Leanna of Corbin, Kentucky. He was the brother of Juanita Faye Bell of Tampa, Florida. He was also blessed with nineteen grandchildren, Jeanette, Amanda, Alana, Candice, Malorie, Tiffani, Randy, Ryan, Nichole, Bob, Justin, Noah, Samuel, Ryan, Karlie, Meghann, Lauren, Conner and MaKayla. Eight great-grandchildren, Lydia, Chloe, James, Kayslie, Henri, Malakai, Joshua and Olivia, plus a host of other relatives, church family and many friends to mourn his passing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore E. Smith and Ida Mae Turner Smith and by one brother, Edward Smith.
He was of the Pentecostal faith and devoted his whole life to serving God and leading many souls to salvation in the Lord Jesus Christ. Having accepted Jesus in his heart at a young age of 6 years old and receiving the baptism of the Holy Ghost at 7 years old and accepting his call to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ and his saving grace at 9 years old. Being a retired Bishop serving for 69 years in the Church of God, Cleveland, Tennessee Assembly. He pastored many churches. Evangelizing and singing for the Lord all across the United States and Canada. He was an excellent musician and singer and could play many instruments for the glory of God, especially the piano. He professionally recorded several C.D.’s with many songs he wrote himself.
Homegoing Services for Bishop Ronald E. Smith will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at the Restoration Ministries Church, 420 Lily School Road, Lily, Kentucky 40740 with Pastor Ronnie Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Turner Family Cemetery in London, Kentucky. The family of Bishop Ronald E. Smith will receive friends at Restoration Ministries Church on Sunday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour of 2:00 p.m. Ministers of Restoration Ministries Church will be serving as Pallbearers. In Lieu of flowers the family respectfully request that memorial contributions be made to Restoration Ministries Church or Restoration Christian Academy, 420 Lily School Road, Lily, Kentucky 40740.
Laurel Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Smith family.
