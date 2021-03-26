Despite the ongoing pandemic, Kentucky hospitals continue to transfuse blood to patients at higher rates than normal. Kentucky Blood Center, which provides blood to 70+ Kentucky hospitals relies on volunteer donors to roll up their sleeves as often as possible to help meet the needs of neighbors battling injury and illness.
In a time where many are saying, “Something’s gotta give,” KBC appreciates the thousands of individuals who roll up their sleeves and answer the call to give blood. As a thank you, KBC donors at this upcoming mobile will receive a great t-shirt.
Donors are encouraged to donate at this upcoming drive in the area:
Barbourville ARH
Tuesday, April 6 from 12:30–3:30 pm
KBC Bloodmobile
at One Hospital Way Barbourville.
Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, found at kybloodcenter.org.
Appointments are preferred to ensure social distancing. Walk-ins are accepted as space allows. A face covering is required to donate. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.
About Kentucky Blood Center
Celebrating more than 50 years of saving lives in Kentucky, KBC is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky. Licensed by the FDA, KBC’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky. KBC provides services in 90 Kentucky counties and has donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Pikeville and Somerset.
