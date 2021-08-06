"Blooms" by Blue Willow officially opened on Knox St. As a sibling location to Blue Willow (located at Parkway Plaza), Blooms offers a variety of floral decor, including a multitude of different species and colors.
Owner Leslie McClure saw an opportunity to expand her business. With Off The Creek Florist deciding to close up shop, McClure seized the opportunity to take over, due to the collaborative nature of her other business.
"We have Blue Willow in the shopping center," she said. "The florist was going out here, and we already did a lot of funeral home deliveries and things like that, so it just kind of made sense for us to keep this going."
McClure also loves the location of Blooms, and believes it is a great spot, due to it being located so closely by other businesses that may require their services.
"This is a great location on Knox Street," she said. "We're right by a lot of the funeral homes and things that may need us. It's a great location, and we are happy to be here."
"We're going to have some of the things that we have at Blue Willow down here," McClure added. "We're going to expand with more fresh flowers, more deliveries, and run special promotions on certain holidays, and that will include both stores. Folks can place orders with us as well. They can give us a call, contact us on Facebook, or come on by. We can do it all over the phone, via PayPal, or in-person."
