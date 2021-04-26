(Barbourville, Ky.) – Bluegrass Care Navigators is honoring the approximately 300 dedicated volunteers during National Volunteer Week 2021. Our dedicated volunteers support patients and families in hospice care in 32 counties across central, eastern and northern Kentucky.
Volunteers for the organization support patient needs or assist with office-based activities. During the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers have been supporting families through the Compassion From A Distance program. This program allows volunteers to complete a variety of socially distanced or virtual activities, such as delivering necessities and gifts to families, making weekly care phone calls, and providing companionship through phone or virtual visits.
“Volunteers play an indispensable role in enabling Bluegrass Care Navigators to offer the best care possible for our patients, their families and caregivers. By sharing their time, energy and expertise, our volunteers bring compassion and caring to the lives of those in need,” said Liz Fowler, President and CEO.
During this National Volunteer Week, Bluegrass Care Navigators is also announcing the first annual Volunteer President’s Award winner and nominees. This award recognizes the efforts of all those who work so hard to support patients and families in their communities. The winner of the 2021 Volunteer President’s Award is the Shah Family, located in Barbourville. Mayur Shah, and his sons, Nakhil and Sahil, make volunteering a family affair. Mayur has volunteered with hospice over the past eight years, from making care calls to patients to even becoming the office manager when the Barbourville office went for a time without a receptionist. Nakhil and Sahil, started volunteering in 2018 making deliveries with their dad on weekends as well as participating in various events and crafting project. During the pandemic in 2020, they have made several Compassion from a Distance porch deliveries and assembled many goody bags for patients.
Other finalists included:
Linda Boots, Lexington
Shirley Bubany, Frankfort
Annette Cody, Hazard
Pete Croswell, Frankfort
Marybeth Davin, Cynthiana
Kate Fresca, Lexington
Cynthia Gooch, Hazard
Lynn Gosnell, Northern Kentucky
The Moudy Family, Frankfort
Margot Strother, Lexington
Claudia Vollmer, Northern Kentucky
Joan Webb, Lexington
Deana Wilmoth, Frankfort
We appreciate the contributions of all our volunteers during this National Volunteer Week. Their commitment and dedication play a vital role as members of the hospice care team.
As Bluegrass Care Navigators continues to serve more patients throughout Kentucky, we need more volunteers! For more information on this program or how to volunteer for Bluegrass Care Navigators, please call 855.492.0812 or visit www.bgcarenav.org/volunteer.
