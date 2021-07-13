Bluegrass Care Navigators is the top-ranked healthcare provider among the 2021 list of 100 Best Places to work in Kentucky, as designated by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management, and ClearPath Mutual Insurance Company.
In addition, the organization ranked in the top 10 overall among entities in the large company category with more than 500 employees. The selection process, managed by Best Companies Group, is based on an assessment of the company’s employee policies and procedures and the results of an internal employee survey.
“Our work does not happen without the dedication of a team who lives our values every day, for every patient,” said CEO Liz Fowler. “We have earned this designation because our team has built a culture of compassion, respect, dignity and teamwork.”
The employee survey covers many factors of workplace satisfaction including leadership and planning, relationships with supervisors, work environment, corporate culture and communication, role satisfaction, training and development, and pay and benefits.
“Feedback from our team is critically important to our organization’s success,” said Vice President of Human Resources Danita Ross. “We already are planning for what is important to our team as we move through the end of the pandemic. We want to know what their priorities are, what they need to feel successful at work, and what brings them satisfaction in their careers.”
As the organization continues to grow, Bluegrass Care Navigators always is seeking talented, compassionate individuals to join TeamBCN. View open jobs and learn more about working at Bluegrass Care Navigators by visiting www.bgcarenav.org/careers.
About Bluegrass Care Navigators
Headquartered in Lexington, Bluegrass Care Navigators provides hospice care in 32 counties across central, eastern and northern Kentucky. In addition, the agency supports those facing serious illness or chronic disease with private duty nursing, home primary care, transitional care, adult day health care, and adult and pediatric palliative care services. For more information, visit www.bgcarenav.org or call 855-492-0812.
