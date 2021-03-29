On Friday, Bluegrass Care Navigators (BCN) Hospice Volunteer and veteran Nick Liford paid a visit to Barbourville's very own Vietnam War veterans that are being cared for by Bluegrass Hospice Care in Barbourville. BCN partners with We Honor Veterans and it was a real honor to present Mr. James Shepherd and Mr. Robert Trumph with a hat commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War. Both Trumph and Shepherd served 2 years in the US Army.
Barbourville's Veteran-to-Veteran hospice volunteer, Nick Liford, served 7 years in the Army National Guard. Liford paid both of these Vietnam War veterans a visit on Friday and sang Toby Keith's American Soldier. Mr. Liford considered it a real privilege and honor to meet and visit both of these veterans and thanked them both for their service.
Bluegrass Care Navigators wants to thank all veterans for their service but especially on this day March 29th, commemorating the 50th anniversary of one of America's longest Wars, we want to say thank you all of our nations Vietnam War veterans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.