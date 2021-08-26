The Barbourville Independent School Board met in its regular meeting last Thursday.
Former board member Dr. Jason Reeves, Dean of Educational Studies at Union College, was appointed to take the place of Sandra Lundy who resigned last month. Reeves opted not to run for re-election following his last term as he had plans to move. Bonita Williams was chosen to become the board’s new Vice-Chair, previously held by Lundy.
The board accepted bids for various services including fire inspection, physical therapy, and special education services. A headstart funding agreement with KCEOC was also approved as was an emergency hiring waiver for substitute teachers.
Motor vehicle tax rates will remain the same in the district while changes were approved to the student handbook to allow students in quarantine not to be counted as absent as long as they are using Google Classroom. A policy change was also made where staff are not allowed to use social media during school. The policy also indicates that a staff member’s posts represent their own opinion and not that of the school.
