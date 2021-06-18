A retirement luncheon was held at Grateful Ed’s BBQ on Monday, June 14 for Knox County Public Schools Superintendent Kelly Sprinkles.

In attendance were family members, Central Office staff, principals, and current and former board members. Central Office staff collected money and purchased him a UK Yeti Cooler and a gift certificate to Lowes.

Board vice chairman Kevin Hinkle presented Sprinkles with a Kentucky bourbon barrel on behalf of the board members. Hinkle spoke about the challenges that Sprinkles faced early on in his career that were followed by a showing community and staff support and continuous improvement in the district.