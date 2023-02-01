As much of the nation observes School Board Recognition Month in January, Knox County is joining in the celebration.
Dr. Tom Ashburn, Jimmy Hendrickson, Kevin Hinkle, and Jim Miles, along with newly elected Kay Powers, are among the more than 850 school board members in Kentucky’s 171 local school districts being recognized this month for their service.
“I want to say that Knox County Public Schools and myself are truly blessed to have board members who put kids first,” said Jeremy Ledford during the Board’s January meeting.
“A testament of what this Board has achieved and supported can be seen in the 18 month progress report that I shared in December.
“From new buses, staff raises, improving facilities and grounds, all for the benefit of our students, district, and community.”
Family members of Kay Powers took place in the swearing in ceremony
Kay Powers is shown being sworn in to office by the Honorable Judge Skip Hammons
Kay Powers was also introduced during her first meeting as member. She was sworn in by the Honorable Judge “Skip” Hammons.
“I know Kay has a heart for kids as we go back to when I was a principal,” said Ledford.
“We are all excited to work with you on this journey of putting kids first.
Ledford continued to say that the future looks bright for KCPS.
“If we believe, we can achieve, and we will succeed at becoming a top performing district in the state.”
Kevin Hinkle, who was unable to attend the meeting, was sworn in as a returning member earlier in the month.
Board members recognized for putting kids first
- KCPS News
-
- Updated
As much of the nation observes School Board Recognition Month in January, Knox County is joining in the celebration.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Board members recognized for putting kids first
- Like clockwork: Men's basketball captures AAC title again
- UnitedHealth Group Invests $10 Million in New Fund, Invest Appalachia, To Address Social Needs and Advance Economic Equity
- 2022 Rogers Scholar Isabella Frost of Knox County donates items to Eastern Kentucky flood victims
- Knox County Sheriff's Report for Jan. 30, 2023
- Man arrested after alleged assault of juvenile
- Flat Lick man facing multiple charges after copper wire theft arrest
- For best results, hold things loosely
Most Popular
Articles
- Local man charged in child sex crime
- The Two Amigos Transformation
- Man arrested after alleged assault of juvenile
- Knox man charged for allegedly assaulting deputies
- UPDATE: Gray man arrested, charged with attempted murder
- Redacted and underserved: Mysterious situation at Girdler post office leaves community with unanswered questions
- Marriages, Deed Transfers and Civil Lawsuits for week of January 26, 2023
- Obituary - Jeremiah Fleming
- Knox County Sheriff's Report for Jan. 30, 2023
- Obituary - Franklin D. Townsley
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.