As much of the nation observes School Board Recognition Month in January, Knox County is joining in the celebration.
Dr. Tom Ashburn, Jimmy Hendrickson, Kevin Hinkle, and Jim Miles, along with newly elected Kay Powers, are among the more than 850 school board members in Kentucky’s 171 local school districts being recognized this month for their service.
“I want to say that Knox County Public Schools and myself are truly blessed to have board members who put kids first,” said Jeremy Ledford during the Board’s January meeting.
“A testament of what this Board has achieved and supported can be seen in the 18 month progress report that I shared in December.
“From new buses, staff raises, improving facilities and grounds, all for the benefit of our students, district, and community.”
Family members of Kay Powers took place in the swearing in ceremony
Kay Powers is shown being sworn in to office by the Honorable Judge Skip Hammons
Kay Powers was also introduced during her first meeting as member. She was sworn in by the Honorable Judge “Skip” Hammons.
“I know Kay has a heart for kids as we go back to when I was a principal,” said Ledford.
“We are all excited to work with you on this journey of putting kids first.
Ledford continued to say that the future looks bright for KCPS.
“If we believe, we can achieve, and we will succeed at becoming a top performing district in the state.”
Kevin Hinkle, who was unable to attend the meeting, was sworn in as a returning member earlier in the month.

