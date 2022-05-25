Barbourville Independent Schools Superintendent Dennis Messer delivered his capstone presentation to the Board of Education on Tuesday, May 17. The capstone presentation covered a variety of goals and accomplishments during Messer’s first year in the City School’s top position.
In a statement to The Mountain Advocate, the Board of Education commented “The Board remains supportive and appreciative of Mr. Messer’s service to our district, it’s students and staff. We look forward to seeing Mr. Messer’s continued success in areas of Leadership, Collaboration, and School Culture. We applaud his Exemplary Performance during his supportive first year of district leadership.”
Messer stated at the end of his presentation, “Thank you for this opportunity to serve this community. My journey has been fulfilling and the future is boundless for our Barbourville students.”
