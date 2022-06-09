Mr. Bobby Chadwell Jr., 84, of Girdler, passed away Friday morning, June 3, 2022 at the SunCrest Hospice in New Tazewell, TN. He was the son of the late Edgar and Mossie Mills Chadwell born on August 12, 1937 in Knox County.
Bobby was a retired factory technician from General Motors and of the Baptist faith. Bobby loved the outdoors, especially rabbit hunting. He took great pride in keeping his lawn mowed and in perfect condition. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends whenever he could.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by four brothers, Perry, Jerry, Leo and Eugene Chadwell; a sister, Christine Mills; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Chadwell and Ethel Chadwell.
Survivors include his two sons, Michael and Troy Chadwell, both of Cincinnati, OH; sisters, Helen Jones and Cleo Chadwell, both of Girdler and Betty Jones and husband, John, of Laurel County; a brother, Glenn Chadwell of Cincinnati, OH; several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Friday, June 10 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Glenn Collins officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Chadwell Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be family and friends.
Friends may call at the funeral home Friday after 12 noon until the funeral hour.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the SunCrest Hospice and Diversicare of Claiborne for their excellent care.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home
