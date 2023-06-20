On June 19, 2023 at approximately 6:30 p.m. human remains were located in a wooded area near Hall Circle in Gray. After a back pack was found by a West Knox Fireman, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was notified and deputies immediately responded to the scene. The Regional Emergency Management Manager, Knox County Emergency Management, Corbin City Police Officers, Knox County SORT Team and West Knox Fire Department assisted in the search resulting in the body being located.
Knox County Coroner’s Office was notified and also responded to the location.
Due to the vicinity where the body was discovered, it is believed to be a Gray, KY man that went missing on May 24, 2023.
The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner in Knoxville, TN for a positive identification and to determine the cause of death.
A death investigation has been opened and is continuing by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
