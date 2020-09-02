The Knox County Utility Commission has issued a boil water advisory for water customers on Evergreen Road from Greenbriar Road to Knuckles Lane including Warrior's Path and all side roads in between. This notice is due to a water leak repair that affected the water service in the areas noted, and is a requirement of the Kentucky Division of Water to protect public health and safety due to the slight chance of contamination due to the loss of pressure. Customers are advised to boil drinking water for short range use for at least three (3) minutes at a rolling boil. The Knox County Utility Commission will announce when the advisory has been lifted.
featured breaking
Boil advisory in effect
- Charles Myrick
-
- Updated
Charles Myrick
GM/Publisher - The Mountain Advocate
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Covid-19 Contact Tracing
- Breathitt County Covid-19 numbers continue to spike
- Breathitt County Covid-19 numbers continue to spike
- (Wo)Man on the Street
- (Wo)Man on the Street
- Breathitt’s Covid-19 Cases Surging! Why?
- Breathitt’s Covid-19 Cases Surging! Why?
- The Importance of Masks
- Elementary school staff exposed to COVID; officials say no threat to general public
- UK Neurologist Shares the Science Behind ‘Toxic Stress’
Latest News
- Boil advisory in effect
- Newest issue of ‘The Knox Countian’ packed full of features and editorials, now available for purchase
- Free radicals and antioxidants
- Even doing nothing can have an anticipated outcome
- You’ve got to stand for something or you’ll fall for anything
- Remembering the simple things
- Hoskins: "We're fired up and ready to play"
- Harris: "These guys need this"
Most Popular
Articles
- Gray man arrested after erratic behavior
- BREAKING NEWS - KSP release more details on shootings that left two men dead
- Traffic stop leads to drug arrest, stolen ATV recovery
- Knox County man convicted of armed Methamphetamine trafficking
- Woman declares ‘I’m not going to jail’ before going to jail
- BREAKING NEWS: Officer Involved Shooting in Knox County
- Mobile car wash, detailing making waves
- Local playwrite pens first novel
- Joseph "Joey" Ray Middleton - Obituary
- Court Report August 25, 2020
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.