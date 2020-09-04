52F2AFEC-1CA9-4F59-AFFA-25BACBCCD195.jpeg

The boil water advisory for Knox County Utility Commission customer's at Evergreen Road from Greenbriar Road to Knuckles Lane including Warrior's Path and all side roads in between has been lifted by the Kentucky Division of Water.  The Knox County Utility Commission regrets any inconvenience this may have caused its customers.

Tags

Recommended for you