The Knox County Utility Commission has issued a boil water advisory for water customers on Deerborn Ave on Hwy 930 to Patterson Lane in Flat Lick this includes all side roads inbetween. This notice is due to a water leak repair that affected the water service in the areas noted and is a requirement of the Kentucky Division of Water to protect public health and safety due to the slight chance of contamination due to the loss of pressure. Customers are advised to boil drinking water for short range use for at least three (3) minutes at a rolling boil. The Knox County Utility Commission will announce when the advisory has been lifted.
featured
Boil Water Advisory for Deerborn Ave on Hwy 930 to Patterson Lane in Flat Lick
Latest News
- Boil Water Advisory for Deerborn Ave on Hwy 930 to Patterson Lane in Flat Lick
- Traffic stop leads to seizure of large amount of drugs, two charged
- Boil water advisory for Hwy 223 starting at Old Hammons post office road but not including Old Hammons post office road and ending at Warren Cemetery Road
- Knox Co. Democrat Exec. Committee picnic Sept. 23
- Tenn. woman facing felony indictment in Knox County
- FIRST LEARNING DAY HELD FOR FIRST LEGO TEAMS
- God save the Queen; God save the King
- DANIEL BOONE ROYALTY LEADING CANDIDATES - WEEK 2
Most Popular
Articles
- Two arrested in Knox, charged with attempted murder, other serious charges
- DANIEL BOONE ROYALTY LEADING CANDIDATES - WEEK 2
- Tenn. woman facing felony indictment in Knox County
- Knox County traffic stop of Lexington driver leads to seizure of large amount of drugs
- Traffic stop leads to seizure of large amount of drugs, two charged
- Imel awarded Leadership Tri-County scholarship
- God only takes the best it seems
- Melina "Nunk" Garland - Obituary
- Bidding underway to demolish historic, collapsing building
- Amendment 2 is a NO
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.