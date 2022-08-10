The Knox County Utility Commission has issued a boil water advisory for water customers on Evergreen Road from Morehead Lane to Warrior's Path including all side roads in between but not including Warrior's Path. This notice is due to a water leak repair that affected the water service in the areas noted, and is a requirement of the Kentucky Division of Water to protect public health and safety due to the slight chance of contamination due to the loss of pressure. Customers are advised to boil drinking water for short range use for at least three (3) minutes at a rolling boil. The Knox County Utility Commission will announce when the advisory has been lifted.
featured
Boil water advisory for Evergreen Road from Morehead Lane to Warrior's Path
Latest News
- Boil water advisory for Evergreen Road from Morehead Lane to Warrior's Path
- Kentucky State Police Investigates Stolen Vehicle in Knox County
- Court Square streets to get facelift beginning Sunday
- Sheriff shares Back to School safety tips
- BREAKING NEWS - Missing person found safe
- Kentucky State Police Post 10 Harlan Receives New Post Commander
- Chickens in Appalachia Part 4
- Payroll tax is supposed to provide for clean water
Most Popular
Articles
- Flat Lick man arrested, accused of charging over $10,000 to defunct church
- BREAKING NEWS - Missing person found safe
- UPDATE - BREAKING NEWS - Police-involved shooting at Henson Hollow
- Timothy Trampas Hollin - Obituary
- Justin Lee Mullis - Obituary
- Court Square streets to get facelift beginning Sunday
- Covid numbers on rise again in Knox
- Ursula "Ulla" A. Siler - Obituary
- Sheriff shares Back to School safety tips
- Lynn Camp football seeking to improve
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.