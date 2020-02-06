The Knox County Utility Commission has issued a boil water advisory for all of its water customers on:
HWY 225 STARTING AT GREGORY BRANCH AND CONTINUING TO THE END OF KAY JAY ROAD
HWY 92E
HWY 11 SOUTH
HWY 1809 AND HWY 459
MACKEY BEND
NEW HOPE CHURCH ROAD
OWENS BRANCH AND KY 779
MILLER TOWN ROAD AND CRABTREE COURT
LOGAN BRANCH AND FLAT CREEK ROAD
HUBBS HOLLOW ROAD AND GRANNY ROSE HOLLOW
THIS INCLUDES ALL SIDE ROADS IN BETWEEN.
This notice is due to a water leak that affected the water service in the areas noted, and is a requirement of the Kentucky Division of Water to protect public health and safety due to the slight chance of contamination due to the loss of pressure. Customers are advised to boil drinking water for short range use for at least three (3) minutes at a rolling boil. The Knox County Utility Commission will announce when the advisory has been lifted.
