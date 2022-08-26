The Knox County Utility Commission has issued a boil water advisory for water customers on Hwy 3439 starting at the Children's Home and ending at the Junction of Hwy 1304.This includes all side roads in between. This notice is due to a water leak repair that affected the water service in the areas noted and is a requirement of the Kentucky Division of Water to protect public health and safety due to the slight chance of contamination due to the loss of pressure. Customers are advised to boil drinking water for short range use for at least three (3) minutes at a rolling boil. The Knox County Utility Commission will announce when the advisory has been lifted.
featured breaking
Boil water advisory for KY 3439
- Charles Myrick
-
- Updated
Charles Myrick
GM/Publisher - The Mountain Advocate
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Boil water advisory for KY 3439
- Barbourville soccer blanks Knox Central in first win of season
- Mich. man busted with thousands of Oxycodone tablets
- Drug dealer escapes federal custody
- Knox County Students Complete 2022 KY Governor's School for the Arts
- Knox Central volleyball dominating early
- KCMS Lady Panthers claim tourney championship
- KCMS football dismantles Pineville
Most Popular
Articles
- Drug dealer escapes federal custody
- Mich. man busted with thousands of Oxycodone tablets
- KCMS football dismantles Pineville
- 1,082 DAYS: Lynn Camp football wins first game since 2019
- Disease affecting cattle detected in Kentucky
- KCMS Lady Panthers claim tourney championship
- Seven Knox County students graduated The Center for Rural Development’s youth programs this summer
- Barbourville native earns doctorate in psychology
- NEW BEGINNINGS: Knox Central opens season with 34-20 victory over Clay
- PFL fifth and sixth defeat Pineville
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.