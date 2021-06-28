boil water advisory advocate

The Knox County Utility Commission has issued a boil water advisory for water customers at Payne Hollow in Bimble.

This notice is due to a water leak repair that affected the water service in the areas noted, and is a requirement of the Kentucky Division of Water to protect public health and safety due to the slight chance of contamination due to the loss of pressure. 

Customers are advised to boil drinking water for short range use for at least three (3) minutes at a rolling boil. 

The Knox County Utility Commission will announce when the advisory has been lifted.

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you