The Knox County Utility Commission has issued a boil water advisory for water customers on Possum Hollow Road and Hog Pen Hollow Road. This includes all side roads in-between. This notice is due to a water leak repair that affected the water service in the areas noted, and is a requirement of the Kentucky Division of Water to protect public health and safety due to the slight chance of contamination due to the loss of pressure. Customers are advised to boil drinking water for short range use for at least three (3) minutes at a rolling boil. The Knox County Utility Commission will announce when the advisory has been lifted.
featured
Boil water advisory for Possum Hollow Road and Hog Pen Hollow Road
-
- Updated
- 1 min to read
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for 6-10-21
- Village Apothecary - Moderna and J&J Vaccines Available!
- Outdoor Truths
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for May 29, 2021
- Owsley Co Health Center Covid-19 Vaccines
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
- Gov. Beshear, Health Care Leaders Open Kentucky’s Largest Vaccination Site
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
Latest News
- Answers to frequently asked questions about the coronavirus, the Covid-19 disease and the vaccines
- Letters to the Editor: Vaccine data ‘very sobering’
- Letters to the Editor: Responsibility is the Price of Rights
- Boil water advisory for Possum Hollow Road and Hog Pen Hollow Road
- Letters to the Editor: A special thanks for helping with the 2021 KenDUCKY Derby
- Big Jim's Top Gun Sluggers claim summer softball crown, BaseBullies take runner-up
- Chadwell: "It felt like I belonged" Gavin Chadwell attends UK Showcase camp
- Micah Engle turns heads over summer with Kentucky Select AAU, sights set on state tournament
Most Popular
Articles
- Cody Messer out as Barbourville basketball coach
- Woman indicted for embezzling thousands from local funeral home arrested
- Bimble man charged with sexual abuse of minor
- Manis sentencing continued
- Second plea agreement reached in federal meth
- KNOX NATIVE RETURNS TO BE ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL AT LYNN CAMP SCHOOLS
- Micah Engle turns heads over summer with Kentucky Select AAU, sights set on state tournament
- Hit-and-run suspect had “several beers and liquor”
- Knox Central basketball camp comes to a close
- Local gas station settles with state over price gouging
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.