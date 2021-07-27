The Knox County Utility Commission has issued a boil water advisory for water customers on Hwy 11 South starting at 3474 S KY 11 and ending at 5522 S KY 11. This includes Prichard Branch and all side roads in between. This notice is due to a water leak repair that affected the water service in the areas noted, and is a requirement of the Kentucky Division of Water to protect public health and safety due to the slight chance of contamination due to the loss of pressure. Customers are advised to boil drinking water for short range use for at least three (3) minutes at a rolling boil. The Knox County Utility Commission will announce when the advisory has been lifted.
featured
Boil water advisory for South Ky. 11 in Knox
-
- Updated
- 1 min to read
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for 6-10-21
- Village Apothecary - Moderna and J&J Vaccines Available!
- Outdoor Truths
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for May 29, 2021
- Owsley Co Health Center Covid-19 Vaccines
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
- Gov. Beshear, Health Care Leaders Open Kentucky’s Largest Vaccination Site
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
Latest News
- Boil water advisory for South Ky. 11 in Knox
- Panther Football League begins official practices
- BREAKING: Cody Messer out as Barbourville basketball coach
- Hit-and-run suspect had “several beers and liquor”
- KNOX NATIVE RETURNS TO BE ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL AT LYNN CAMP SCHOOLS
- There must be a reason cows have horns and horses don’t
- Tall tales and local expressions!
- Signature flavor of summer
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman indicted for embezzling thousands from local funeral home arrested
- Bimble man charged with sexual abuse of minor
- Manis sentencing continued
- Local gas station settles with state over price gouging
- One arrested for truck theft from Corbin dealership; driver and vehicle yet to be found
- Lundy announces resignation from city school board
- KNOX NATIVE RETURNS TO BE ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL AT LYNN CAMP SCHOOLS
- Knox Central basketball camp comes to a close
- Second plea agreement reached in federal meth
- Letters to the Editor: Barbourville commended for ‘job well done’ during Little League tourney
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.