The Knox County Utility Commission has issued a boil water advisory for water
customers on Hwy 11 South starting at 3474 S KY 11 and ending at 5522 S KY
11. This includes all side roads in between. This notice is due to a water leak
repair that affected the water service in the areas noted, and is a requirement of the
Kentucky Division of Water to protect public health and safety due to the slight
chance of contamination due to the loss of pressure. Customers are advised to boil
drinking water for short range use for at least three (3) minutes at a rolling boil.
The Knox County Utility Commission
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.