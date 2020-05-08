bw

The Knox County Utility Commission has issued a boil water advisory for water

customers on Hwy 11 South starting at 3474 S KY 11 and ending at 5522 S KY

11. This includes all side roads in between. This notice is due to a water leak

repair that affected the water service in the areas noted, and is a requirement of the

Kentucky Division of Water to protect public health and safety due to the slight

chance of contamination due to the loss of pressure. Customers are advised to boil

drinking water for short range use for at least three (3) minutes at a rolling boil.

The Knox County Utility Commission

