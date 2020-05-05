The Barbourville Utility Commission has issued a boil water advisory for customers at Jarvis Branch and all side roads. Customers are advised to boil water for 3 minutes before consumption. Any questions call 546-3187 or after hours 546-3189.
Boil water advisory issued for Jarvis Branch area of Knox
