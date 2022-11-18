The Knox County Utility Commission has issued a boil water advisory for water customers on Hwy 223 starting at 1109 KY 223 and ending at but not including Mud Lick. This includes all side roads in between. This notice is due to a water leak repair that affected the water service in the areas noted, and is a requirement of the Kentucky Division of Water to protect public health and safety due to the slight chance of contamination due to the loss of pressure. Customers are advised to boil drinking water for short range use for at least three (3) minutes at a rolling boil. The Knox County Utility Commission will announce when the advisory has been lifted.
Boil water advisory issued for Knox Utility customers on Hwy 223
