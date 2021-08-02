The boil water advisory for Knox County Utility Commission customer's at Hwy 11 South starting at 3474 S KY 11 and ending at 5522 S KY 11. This includes Prichard Branch and all side roads in between. been lifted by the Kentucky Division of Water. The Knox County Utility Commission regrets any inconvenience this may have caused its customers.
The boil water advisory for Knox County Utility Commission customer's at Possum Hollow Road and Hog Pen Hollow Road. This includes all side roads in-between. been lifted by the Kentucky Division of Water. The Knox County Utility Commission regrets any inconvenience this may have caused its customers.
