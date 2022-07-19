Bon Scot Price, age 15, passed away on Thursday July 14, 2022, in Laurel County, Kentucky.
He was born in Corbin, Kentucky and loved skateboarding and music.
Bon was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Price, and by brother, James Price.
He is survived by his mother, Melissa Price, siblings, Daisy Price, Carrie Price, Amy White, Amanda Moses, Kayman Price, and Lynzee Price, uncle, Larry Humphrey and wife Nikki, and their son, Larry Humphrey III, and by numerous other family members and friends.
