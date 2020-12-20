Bonnie Alabama Browning, age 62, of Corbin, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin.
She was preceded in death by her mother Emily Florence Garland and her sister Virginia Lynn Garland. Bonnie was born in Barbourville, Kentucky, and spent her life as a homemaker. She was Baptist by faith. She loved cooking, cleaning, and making Christmas crafts. Most of all, she loved spending time with her beautiful grandchildren.
Bonnie is survived by her father, Marvin Garland Sr.; Daughter, Christina Marie Tye and husband Mathew Shane Tye and their daughter Brandy Kyra Tye; Son, Michael Wayne Browning and his children, Michael Allen and Shawntae Browning; Siblings, Leanna Abrams, Marvin Garland Jr. (Beth), Janet Bays (Henry), Charlie Wayne Garland, and Nannie Rachell Leach (Debbie); and numerous other family members and friends.
Funeral Service for Bonnie Browning will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hampton Cemetery in Girdler, Kentucky.
Visitation for Bonnie will be Tuesday evening from 6:00-9:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
