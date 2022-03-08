On March 3, 2022 the Barbourville Police Department sent an officer to the KCEOC Barbourville K-4 classroom to ready to the children to celebrate Read A Ross American Month as well as Dr. Seuss’s birthday. The officer that attended was Officer Hunter and he was joined by cat in the hat.
BPD officer reads to students at KCEOC's Barbourville K-4 class
- Submitted by Cheyenne Johnson, KCEOC
