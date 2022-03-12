On March 3, 2022 the Barbourville Police Department sent an officer to the KCEOC Barbourville K-4 classroom to ready to the children to celebrate Read A Ross American Month as well as Dr. Seuss’s birthday. The officer that attended was Officer Hunter Luttrell and he was joined by cat in the hat. PHOTOS SUBMITTED
