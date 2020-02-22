202002_51stdistrict

The brackets are set as Lynn Camp Schools prepare to host the 2020 51st District Basketball Tournament the week of February 24, 2020.

Ticket Information 

For reserved tickets, tabletop seating, and other available ticket opportunities please call Lynn Camp at (606)528-5429.  For general inquiries about the tournament email coordinator Rob Ledington at rob.ledington@knox.kyschools.us.

Recognize Your Athlete

Score Table Shout-outs

Give your student-athlete a shout-out for all of their hard work and dedication during the district tournament. Shout-outs will be displayed on the score table along with your athlete’s photo. Shout-outs will be $20 and will be displayed for the entire duration of the tournament.  Payment can be made at Lynn Camp High School front office.  For more information contact Corri Taylor at corri.taylor@knox.kyschools.us

Funds raised from this opportunity will go towards Lynn Camp Beta Club’s trip to the national conference in Texas.

Girls’ 51st District Bracket

2020 Girls 51st Bracket

Knox Central vs. Lynn Camp, February 24, 6pm;  Pineville vs. Barbourville, February 24, 7:30pm

Championship game February 27, 7pm

Boys’ 51st District Bracket

2020 Boys 51st District Bracket

Knox Central vs. Pineville, February 25, 7pm

Barbourville vs. Lynn Camp, February 26, 7pm

Championship game February 28, 7pm

