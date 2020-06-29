Braydyn Michael Bryant, age 6, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in London, KY.
Born in Jellico, Tennessee, Braydyn was the son of Kenneth Gianbolvo, Jr. and Amber Bryant. He was preceded in death by his great-grandma Margie Perkins and great-grandpa Ben Rose.
In addition to his parents, Braydyn is survived by his brother Carter Pipkin; grandparents James and Angela Bryant, Melisa Rutherford, and Kenneth Gianbolvo, Sr.; uncles and aunts Jeremy Bryant, Katherine Bryant, Nicholas York, David Rose, and Joyce Partin; and his great-grandma, Marlene Rose.
All services for Braydyn will be Private.
The family has requested donations to assist with expenses. You can donate by selecting the red "donate now" icon. All donations will go directly towards funeral expenses and the family will be provided a list of all who donate.
Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.