At 8:00 on Tuesday morning, Barbourville head coach Cody Messer was informed that he would no longer be retained by the school. Messer was "devastated" by the move, and the community seems to be just as equally shocked. Under Messer's leadership, the Tigers made the regional tournament four times.
In a statement on Facebook, Messer said, "I’m devastated to announce that I will no longer be contracted to coach the Barbourville Boys Basketball Team.. I had such big plans for my boys and my program this year, but I was told the school will be going in a different direction with the reason being our "performance" with me at the helm. From watching and playing the game my entire life, I have found politics to take a front seat a lot of the time. When I took this position I sat in my kitchen and told those who hired me I would take no part in it. I may not be perfect but I will stand by the fact that I have lived this, and stood my ground on that principle. It is without a doubt I believe this to be the ultimate reason my coaching career at Barbourville has ended."
"If you look back at the program since before I took over, Barbourville had not been to a district championship game or, a 13th regional tournament game in four years. Since then, my team has led us to 3 straight district championship games, 3 straight 13th region games, and a 13th Region All-A Championship Game. Each and every year we have climbed higher than our pre-season ranking while only being beaten in our district by one team- which were your eventual 13th Region Champions. I contribute much of this success to the way I built my schedule, dodging no schools despite their size or caring about my personal record as a coach. In my mind, I would rather play great competition than to pick up a few wins against those who could not help us grow.
At the end of last year, our athletic program students were asked to take a survey about their coaches for the first time in our school's history. My survey numbers came back with a 99% positivity rate. Those results from my boys were some of the best among all of the programs."
"In the end, I'm proud of my boys. I'm proud of what we've accomplished and built over the last three years. I'm heartbroken to see something I gave so much time, energy, and loyalty to, to be taken away for such unclear reasons. I will use this opportunity as a last coachable moment; life isn't fair sometimes, but God will see us through. Thank you to those who have always been loyal to me and our program, that truly means everything. I love you guys and I love my boys, always."
