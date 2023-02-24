On Thursday, February 23, 2023 at approximately 11:06 p.m Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance with a structure fire with human remains that was located at 1845 Horn Branch Road in the Woolum community of Knox County. Trooper Jason Blanton, Tpr. Kyle Trosper responded to the residence along with the Knox County Deputy Coroner Floyd Blevins. Human remains were discovered inside the structure fire.
Detective Jake Wilson, Det. Aaron Frederick, Det. Andy Soltess and the State Fire Marshal were dispatched to the scene. The human remains were removed from the scene by Deputy Coroner Blevins and transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for positive identification and an autopsy to be performed for the cause of death. Det. Wilson is investigating a death investigation at this time. KSP is awaiting results from the autopsy and will have more information to release once that’s available. Also assisted at the scene were Knox County Sheriff’s Dept., Knox County Deputy Coroner. State Fire Marshal and Richland Fire Department.
