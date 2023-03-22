The Mountain Advocate has learned that Knox Central High School Boys Basketball Head Coach Kris Mills has resigned. His resignation was confirmed with KCPS.
Mills was announced as the Panther's head coach in June 2022.
This is a developing story.
The Mountain Advocate has learned that Knox Central High School Boys Basketball Head Coach Kris Mills has resigned. His resignation was confirmed with KCPS.
Mills was announced as the Panther's head coach in June 2022.
This is a developing story.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.