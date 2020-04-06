After weeks of no diagnosed cases, Knox County has had its first positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
In a statement posted to its social media Monday, Knox County Health Department announced they were notified of a Knox County resident having tested positive for coronavirus.
“The Knox County health Department is dedicated to our mission, we strive to protect the health of the community in every possible way,” said Knox County Health Department Director Rebecca Rains.
According to the release, conducting contact investigations is a priority for the Health Department, with a goal to successfully stop the transmission and prevent future cases of COVID-19. Contacts with the patient who was diagnosed will be notified as soon as possible.
The department’s release stated, “If you are not contacted by this office, then you are considered has having no more risk than the general public at this time,” before going on to state they believe the general public is at an extreme low risk of contacting COVID-19.
In keeping with preventative measures handed down by the Centers for Disease Control and Department for Public Health, the department encouraged people to:
• Stay home from work or school if you feel sick
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick
• Avoid large gatherings
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds
• If soap and water is not available, use hand sanitizers with 60% alcohol
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, dispose of tissue after use
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
For any questions regarding COVID-19, you are encouraged to call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725 or KCHD’s COVID-19 hotline, 606-277-2135.
For more updates, follow Knox County Health Department on Facebook or visit www.kycovid19.ky.gov or www.kchdky.org.
