In what is likely the first such case in Kentucky, the Mayor of Barbourville and five city police officers have went into quarantine after coming into contact with a Barbourville Police Department employee who tested positive for Knox County’s first case of COVID-19.
According to a release from BPD Assistant Chief Jake Knuckles, an unnamed employee of the BPD has tested positive for the virus. According to the release, the employee last worked a shift on March 30 and is recovering at home.
After learning of the employee’s test, The Mountain Advocate reached out to Mayor David Thompson who confirmed that he, along with the individual and five additional officers have been remanded to home quarantine.
“I think now that I’ve got time home for the days to come, the public should definitely understand why we’re doing the things we’re doing at the stores and the parks in the city and county,” Thompson said. “I hope that the other surrounding counties see the things we’re trying to do and follow suit. What goes through Whitley and Bell counties also goes through Knox County.”
The Barbourville Police Department implemented guidelines to protect all employees and the public. The department sanitized the offices as well as vehicles at the end of every shift.
The department encourages everyone to follow CDC guidelines to prevent possible infection and to limit potential exposure.
“Our thoughts are with this employee during this time and pray for a speedy recovery,” the release said.
For questions regarding COVID-19, call the COVID-19 hotline at 800-722-5725 or 606-277-2135, or visit kycovid19.ky.gov or www.kchdky.org for COVID-19 updates.
