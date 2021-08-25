A man once pardoned by a former Governor, facing new federal murder charges in the death of a Knox County man, was found guilty Wednesday.
The defendant, Patrick Baker, faced the new round of federal charges this summer after he was pardoned in December 2019 by former Governor Matt Bevin regarding his 2017 conviction in the 2014 murder of Donald Mills.
The new charges were levied against Baker after he was arrested by United States Marshals on May 31, 2021. The charge from federal authorities was “murder during a drug trafficking offense” in regard to Mills’ death. The 2017 charges he was convicted of included reckless homicide, first degree robbery and impersonating a police officer.
Before going into deliberations with a jury of nine men and three women tensions rose in the courtroom.
United States District Judge Clara Horn Boom threatened to hold Baker attorney Steve Romines in contempt for citing evidence previously ruled inadmissible as hearsay. Romines himself has accused Boom of being biased. The Baker team brought in another attorney, Matt Murphy, to smooth things over with Boom.
Boom went on to grant Romines’ request to mention some of the evidence without the jury present so that it could be available later in the event of an appeal. Romines’ closing argument is set to take two hours while prosecutor Jenna Reed estimated her closing argument would last one hour.
Baker’s defense got a boost Monday from witness Joshua Spencer, who testified that brothers Adam and Elijah Messer had asked him multiple times to rob Donald Mills, whose death let to the charges Baker is facing. Spencer and Baker both claim it was Adam Messer who killed Mills. Reed pointed out that Spencer did not give police information about Messer in 2014 and that he could have changed stories; Spencer insisted he did mention it. Messer denies the accusation.
Baker’s ex-wife has testified that Baker confessed the killing to her and Christopher Wagner, who currently in prison for his role in the crime, says Baker pulled the trigger as well. A forensic biologist from the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab testified that blood taken from the scene and a pair of toy handcuffs did not match either Baker or Spencer. There was DNA from an unknown person, but it did not match DNA from Adam Messer that was in a database from a previous crime. Baker was recorded buying toy handcuffs and a badge at a dollar store before Mills’ death. A fixture of that night is that the intruders impersonated law enforcement. Baker claims he was buying the toys for the child of a woman he was seeing.
Baker’s pardon in 2019 was not without controversy as then-Governor Bevin, while seeking reelection, attended a fundraiser at the home of Baker’s brother where over $21,000 was raised for Bevin’s campaign. The Courier-Journal also reported on efforts by Corbin businessman Terry Forcht to seek Baker’s pardon by Bevin.
Baker faces imprisonment for any term of years or for life, not more than a $250,000 fine, and not more than 5 years of supervised release. Initially the indictment said the death penalty was possible, but earlier in August prosecutors said they would not be seeking the death penalty in this case.
This is a developing story.
