A single-vehicle crash on Ky. 229 in Laurel County claimed the life of a Barbourville man Tuesday.
Zachary Turner, 24 of Barbourville, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash approximately 10 miles south of London on Tuesday afternoon, April 13, 2021.
According to a release from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, a tan-colored Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling northbound on Ky. 229 where it lost control, traveled off the roadway on the right shoulder, overturning causing Turner’s death. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
Working the investigation were Laurel Sheriff’s K-9 Deputy Jake Miller, Capt. Robbie Grimes and Det. Robert Reed. They were assisted at the scene by London-Laurel Rescue Squad, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Campground Volunteer Fire department, and the Laurel County Coroner's office. Photo of crash site provided by Sheriff's deputies.
