A single vehicle accident on US 25E South at Flat Lick near Wildcat Market sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries Monday evening.
As of 7:15 pm, expect some minor traffic disruption as one lane is closed.
GM/Publisher - The Mountain Advocate
