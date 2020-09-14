Advocate Breaking News

A Knox County Detention Center inmate that ran off from behind the jail while working in May has been apprehended in Bell County.

Kenny Frye was a trustee of the Knox County Detention Center at the time.

He is currently lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

This is a developing story.

Original story:

An inmate at the Knox County Detention Center ran from behind the jail at approximately 10:20 a.m. Tuesday morning. A trustee, Frye was doing work in the rear of the jail when he ran.

Kenny Frye was last seen wearing grey sweat pants and an orange t-shirt. He is approximately 6’1.

Anyone who spots Frye should contact the police.
