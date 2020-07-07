Christian Health Center, a nursing home in Corbin is reporting the death of five of its residents. Christian Health recently announced 47 residents and eight staffers tested positive for COVID-19. The five residents who passed were among those who tested positive for COVID-19.
"Any death is a tragedy and the loss is felt by family, friends and our staff. The Christian Health Center is a critical part of our region's healthcare system and we appreciate the support and prayers from the community as we work diligently to combat the virus," said Mary Lynn Spalding, CEO and President of Christian Care Communities.
According to a release from the center, of the five deaths, "four were previously hospice or comfort care patients before contracting the virus which allows for caring for any pain and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life. All were over age 85 and had advanced heart failure or advanced Alzheimer's disease. The fifth resident was 96 years old and had advanced Alzheimer's disease. All five residents and families were aware of their natural decline in health prior to the virus outbreak."
This is a developing story.
