The Knox County Detention Center has announced that in-person visitation has currently been suspended until further notice following public safety precautions announced by Governor Andy Beshear in regard to coronavirus containment.
With 24-hour notice, visitors may make video visits with inmates at the center for free, or from home for 20¢ per minute. Also, inmates may communicate with family and friends via Chirp text messaging for 10¢ per message (send and received).
To sign up for video calls and Chirp messaging, visit inmatesales.com.
The Kentucky Department of Corrections also announced earlier Wednesday it had suspended visitation at all facilities. The statement reads, "In an abundance of caution, we have temporarily suspended visitation at all prisons until further notice. This step was taken to protect our inmates, their loved ones, and our staff due to the public health concerns surrounding the coronavirus or COVID-19. For accurate, up-to-date information on COVID-19, go to www.kycovid19.ky.gov."
Due to the Department of Corrections closing off visitors to their facilities, inmates from the Bell County Forestry Camp normally used in community service is also on hold.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.