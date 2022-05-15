On Sunday May 15, 2022 at 12:10 AM Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a 911 call of a three vehicle collision on US 25E in the Bimble community of Knox County. Trooper Kyle Trosper responded along with the Knox County Sheriffs Department to begin an investigation. Upon arrival KSP confirmed an individual deceased and KSP reconstructionist Rodney Sturgill and Jake Middleton responded to the scene.
Initial investigation indicates Fredrick Cody Carnes (23) of Pineville was operating a 2001 green Toyota Tacoma and traveling North in the South bound lanes of travel. Head on collision occurred with a White 2018 Dodge Charger driven by a 16 year old male of Girdler. Both operators were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Knox County Coroner, Mike Blevins. The passenger of the Dodge Charger, a 17 year old female was airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center for her injuries. The status of her injuries is unknown at this time.
A third vehicle, a blue 2001 Chevrolet S10 driven by Steven Cox (41) was also traveling South in the right lane. His vehicle was struck by the 2018 Dodge Charger, in an attempt to avoid the collision. Mr. Cox didn't receive any injuries from the collision.
The collision is under investigation by detective Jake Middleton, KSP does not suspect drugs or alcohol to be involved at this time.
