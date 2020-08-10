A Knox County Detention Center inmate has been captured after escaping over a month ago.
Tommy Witt was apprehended by Kentucky State Police in Clay County on Monday, August 10. He is being held at the Clay County Detention Center. The details of Witt’s arrest are not yet available.
Witt, along with another inmate, Cody Abner, walked out of the Knox County Detention Center about 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 27. Abner remains at large.
Their escape wasn’t realized until third shift guards did their routine inmate checks.
“Because of the coronavirus, we have been doing extra cleaning,” Jailer Mary Hammons told The Mountain Advocate. “Trustees were finishing up sanitizing the jail getting ready for the next day. Staff was busy doing cell checks and other duties leaving the trustees cleaning by themselves.”
Witt and Abner took advantage of a shift change to make their escape. Hammons noted that “Guards changed shifts busy with confrontations” and “they left at the end of second shift and third shift found they were not in the building.”
Hammons said when guards found the two missing “they first locked down the building” and “the officers checked every room in the building before calling the jailer.” She said a Sheriff’s Deputy was at the jail when they started the search for the missing inmates, and staff thought the deputy had called 911. “When I arrived at the jail, I asked if law enforcement had been notified and was told yes.” Hammons said that a KCDC lieutenant rode with a police officer looking for the inmates.
Residents living within walking distance of KCDC expressed their concerns Sunday to The Mountain Advocate, stating they want to know when an inmate escapes. One resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he feared for his children. “I wish they’d put up a fence with barbed wire on top,” he said, adding he didn’t understand why the new facility didn’t have one to begin with. “Used to, I kept my guns and ammo in different parts of the house, now I keep them together,” he added.
“There is a protocol in place now that will be more effective in notifying the public,” Hammons said. “Anyone who lives close to the jail and wants to be called can call the jail and leave their numbers to be notified if an escape happens again, we will call them immediately.”
Both Witt and Abner have extensive RAP sheets detailing their charges, with Witt’s charges going back to 2016. Past charges against Abner included escape-second degree in 2016, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, burglary and criminal mischief, among several other counts in 2018, and in 2020 he faced charges of assaulting a police officer-third degree, fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest, among other charges.
Witt was recently indicted on June 26, 2020 for these charges, and more including wanton endangerment in the first degree and persistent felony offender in the second degree.
Abner has a history of contempt of court and assault charges, namely an assault-third degree of a police officer and bail jumping in 2018. In 2019 he also faced drug charges and one charge of engaging in organized crime.
In an effort to prevent similar situations from happening in the future, Hammons said “We have already written a plan on procedure for escapes,” and “We have started retraining our control room operators and guards. Our screening for trustees has changed. The staffing on weekends has been minimal with more part-time and new employees. We have added staff to those shifts with extra training classes.”
“Public safety is a high priority at Knox County Detention Center,” Hammons said. “We always work to operate a safe facility for both inmates and the community.”
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Cody Abner is encouraged to notify law enforcement immediately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.