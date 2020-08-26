What started with an officer-involved fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon that turned into a manhunt for another individual has ended with a second fatality.
Originally, the Kentucky State Police Special Response Team was attempting to serve a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation for drug trafficking at a residence on Johnson Hollow Road in Knox County. During the attempt, shots were exchanged between troopers and armed suspects resulting in one person being fatally injured. Charles Garland, 30 of Gray, was pronounced by the Knox County Coroner.
Another individual, Joseph ‘Joey’ R. Middleton, 41 of Gray, was involved in the shooting according to a statement from KSP. Troopers, along with FBI, immediately began a manhunt for Middleton, warning the public that he was considered armed and dangerous. He was wanted on four counts of attempted murder of a police officer, along with other active warrants.
On Wednesday afternoon about 12:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police was approached by Middleton in the woods, and as a result shots were fired leading to his death.
According to KSP, no officers were injured during either incident.
The ongoing officer involved shooting investigation is being conducted by Post 10 Harlan and KSP Critical Incident Response Team. They were assisted at the scene by KSP Personnel, FBI, ATF, DEA, and the Knox County Coroner.
